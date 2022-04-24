Trump Reportedly Mocks Prince Harry as ‘Whipped’ by Meghan Markle During Piers Morgan Interview

Former President Donald Trump called Prince Harry “an embarrassment” who “is being led around by his nose” by Meghan Markle, and chided Piers Morgan for walking off the set of Good Morning Britain.

In a partial clip and transcript released by the Sun of Trump’s forthcoming interview with Morgan, the former president said that Harry “is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen” and argued that he and Markle should be stripped of their royal titles.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan…and I wasn’t from the beginning,” Trump said. “I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

He added that he didn’t like that Harry spoke poorly of the Queen and fondly recounted his experience meeting her.

Morgan then said his issue with the situation is that the pair have “quit the country, they quit royal duty, they’re living in luxury and California.”They want to use their royal titles to exploit them for massive financial gain. Without any of the duty that comes with the royal titles. I don’t think you can have your royal cake and eat it.”

Trump predicted Harry and Markle’s relationship will end either because “Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better.”

“I wonder if Harry’s gonna go back on his hands and knees back into the beautiful city of London and say, please,” he later added.

After switching topics to discuss censorship, Trump said that he thought Morgan’s decision to storm off the set of Good Morning Britain was an overreaction.

Morgan tried to explain his actions telling Trump, “Meghan Markle writes to my boss at ITV and basically demands my head on a plate” for his claiming that she was inferring the Queen was racist during an Oprah interview.

“I’m told, I’ve either got to apologize for disbelieving her. Even though it was clear she wasn’t telling the truth. Or I had to lose my job. Now what would you have done?” Morgan asked.

Trump replied: “I would have left but I wouldn’t have attacked the weatherman. He wasn’t worth it.”

“I didn’t attack him, I left the room,” Morgan argued.

Trump then countered, “No, you attacked him. He attacked you and then I would have handled differently, but that’s okay.”

He added that he viewed Morgan as in the right but “just didn’t like” the way he handled the situation.

“I think you’re not wrong about, I shouldn’t have walked off,” Morgan conceded.

