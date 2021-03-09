BREAKING: Piers Morgan QUITS Good Morning Britain Mere Hours After Storming Off the Set

After a series of highly-scrutinized, much-criticized statements and actions over the past several days regarding the British royal family, Piers Morgan is leaving Good Morning Britain.

In a statement to Mediaite, British outlet ITV, which broadcasts Good Morning Britain, announced that their lightning rod host is stepping away from the program.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the statement said. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Minutes before news broke of Morgan’s departure from the show, he posted a GIF of a clock ticking on Twitter.

Morgan made a splash on both sides of the Atlantic this week for his controversial takes on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. He blasted Markle for “inferring the Queen is a racist,” and even made a cameo stateside to tell Fox News that Markle and Prince Harry have carried out a “complete and utter betrayal” of the Royal family.

After colleague Alex Beresford called out his “absolutely diabolical behavior,” Morgan stormed off the set Tuesday morning in anger.

He later returned to the set, according to Variety, to scold Beresford.

“What we need to do Alex is talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show, on the same team. You launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn’t one of the best ways to go about it.”

Variety reported that British broadcasting regulator OFCOM launched an investigation after 41,000 people wrote in to complain about Morgan’s comments.

This story is breaking.

