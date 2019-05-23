Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) slammed President Donald Trump during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night, saying he was trying to “hold America’s infrastructure hostage” over the issue of the investigation.

Harris was referring to angry remarks Trump made at the White House earlier on Wednesday after he stormed out of a planned meeting to discuss infrastructure spending with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

During an impromptu press conference in the Rose Garden, Trump expressed indignation about Pelosi’s charge that he was engaging in a “cover-up.” He then threatened to refuse all cooperation on legislative matters with Democrats as long as they continued to look further into his personal finances and the details of the Mueller report.

“You’re on the Senate intelligence committee. Are you going to end — are you guys going to end the investigation?” Colbert asked, following up on Trump’s ultimatum.

To which Harris gave an unequivocal, one-word response: “No,” drawing cheers from the audience.

She added: “If you want to talk about a representative government, shouldn’t leaders lead on behalf of the people as opposed to self-interest?”

Playing devil’s advocate, Colbert then wondered why Congress can’t just “pause” the investigations until any infrastructure bill is passed.

“He’ll still be corrupt later,” Colbert joked.

Harris, however, rejected as a flawed premise that Congress should set aside its Constitutional duties and responsibilities as a co-equal branch of government for political expediency. “No, this is a false choice,” she declared. “We cannot abandon our democracy for the sake of appeasing somebody who is completely focused on his interests only.”

Watch above, via CBS.

