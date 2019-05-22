On CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, senior political analyst David Gergen condemned as “dereliction of duty” President Donald Trump’s threat to stop any cooperation with Congressional Democrats on legislative matters as long as they continued to investigate him.

Trump’s ultimatum came in a splenetic Rose Garden press conference where he attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her comments on Wednesday that his administration’s refusal to comply with House Congressional subpoenas amounted to a “cover-up.”

“So I’ve said from the beginning — right from the beginning — that you probably can’t go down two tracks. You can go down the investigation track, and you can go down the investment track or the track of let’s get things done for the American people,” Trump said. “We’re going to go down one track at a time. Let them finish up [their investigations], and we’ll be all set.”

Struck by the president essentially trying to blackmail House Democrats into stopping Congressional oversight, Cooper asked if such a threat was unprecedented. Gergen, who has worked as a senior White House adviser in several administrations, pointed out that many presidents have been under investigation by Congress and still worked across party lines to accomplish things for the American people.

“I can well remember when President [Bill] Clinton was dealing with [then-Speaker] Newt Gingrich and a new Republican majority, he was under investigation on Whitewater and what did he do with Republicans, they worked out a major overhaul of welfare, brought us a balanced budget for the first time since the ‘60s and a string of them after that, and funding for children’s health insurance. They got major things done,” Gergen pointed out. “Reagan, when he was under investigation on Iran-Contra, what did he get done? He overhauled the tax system working with Bill Bradley and other Democrats to get it done. He overhauled the immigration system working with Democrats on that as well.

“Here we have Trump who says ‘I don’t like the way it’s going, I’m going to walk off the job,’ Presidents don’t do that.”

Watch video above, via CNN.

