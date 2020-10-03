White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro that President Donald Trump‘s oxygen level had dropped rapidly on Friday morning.

“I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels,” Meadows told Pirro. “Yesterday morning we were really concerned by that. He had a fever, and his oxygen level had dropped rapidly. Yet in typical style, this president was up and walking around.”

He added, “But he’s been an outstanding patient with one exception. He continues to work and continues to believe he’s got to get a number of things done for the American people.”

Meadows went on to attack the media for their coverage of the president’s battle with the virus, adding there was never even a consideration of the “transition of power.”

“I can tell you some of the fears were irrational.” Meadows continued. “I have seen some of the reports, and all of the pictures about transition of power and who’s going to replace this person or that person. And while that may make for good clicks on the Internet or make for great hyperbole on TV. There was never a consideration and never even a risk with the transition of power”

Trump later released a video on Saturday thanking his supporters for their well-wishes, and said he felt “much better now…I think I’ll be back soon.” He gave a lot of credit to his doctors and the treatments he was receiving, which he described as “miracles.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

