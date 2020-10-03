President Donald Trump appeared in a video via Twitter on Saturday while staying at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as he battles Covid-19.

The president thanked his supporters for their well-wishes, and said he felt “much better now…I think I’ll be back soon.” He gave a lot of credit to his doctors and the treatments he was receiving, which he described as “miracles.”

Trump went on to claim that he had the option to stay “locked up in the White House” but decided against it adding, “I had to be out front.”

“I had no choice because I just didn’t want to stay in the White House. I was given that alternative,” Trump said. “Stay in the White House, lock yourself in. Don’t ever leave. Don’t even go to the Oval Office. Just stay upstairs and enjoy it. Don’t see people, don’t talk to people and just be done with it. And I can’t do that. I had to be out front.”

Trump here is arguing that the only alternative to the recklessness that led to him contracting the virus was being “locked” in the White House. That was not the choice. https://t.co/gWnoK730xq — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 3, 2020

He added, “I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say, ‘hey, whatever happens, happens.’ I can’t do that. We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems. There’s never been a great leader that would have done that. So that’s where it is.”

Trump went on to claim that First Lady Melania Trump was handling the virus “very nicely.”

“We’re both doing well. Melania is really handling it very nicely. As you’ve probably read, she’s slightly younger than me, just a little tiny bit. And therefore, just we know the disease. We know the situation with age versus younger people,” Trump said. “And Melanie is handling it statistically like it’s supposed to be handled. And that makes me very happy and it makes the country very happy.”

“I just want to thank everybody out there, everybody all over the world, specifically the United States. The outpouring of love has been incredible,” Trump concluded. “I will never forget.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]