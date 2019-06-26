comScore

Trump Blasts Dems in Pre-Debate Tweetstorm While Heading to Japan: ‘Off to Save the Free World!’

By Josh FeldmanJun 26th, 2019, 8:20 pm

President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm blasting the Democrats Wednesday night ahead of night one of the first big Democratic debate, even saying his team will be doing rapid response while he’s “off to save the free world.”

The president swiped at the media earlier as he railed against Democrats pushing for impeachment, saying “it is a Rigged Democrat Con Game, and the Fake and Corrupt Media loves every minute of it!”

He also told followers who to follow for his team’s response to the Democratic debate, and yes, added, “Sorry, I’m on Air Force One, off to save the Free World!”

He even said that Democrats should be asked about previous administrations’ failures on criminal justice reform:

Although CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski pointed out Trump’s own history on that issue he knocked Democrats like Joe Biden over:

