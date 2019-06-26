President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm blasting the Democrats Wednesday night ahead of night one of the first big Democratic debate, even saying his team will be doing rapid response while he’s “off to save the free world.”

The president swiped at the media earlier as he railed against Democrats pushing for impeachment, saying “it is a Rigged Democrat Con Game, and the Fake and Corrupt Media loves every minute of it!”

According to Fake News (and low ratings) @CNN, “Democrats say hearings could change impeachment debate.” That’s because they have lost the impeachment debate (80% say NO), and they are hoping that yet another DO OVER, after 2 1/2 years and $40,000,000, will turn things around…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….No Collusion, No Obstruction! Robert Mueller said he was done after his last 9 minute news conference, as later corrected. Now the Dems want to give it another try. Does it ever end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Why aren’t the Democrats in the House calling Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Page and her FBI lover (whose invaluable phone records were illegally deleted), Crooked Hillary, Podesta, Ohr (and Nellie), the GPS Fusion characters, Christopher Steele, the DNC (& their missing server)…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….and all of the others who have leaked, lied and did so many other terrible things? How is it even possible that these people are not being brought forward? Because it is a Rigged Democrat Con Game, and the Fake and Corrupt Media loves every minute of it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

He also told followers who to follow for his team’s response to the Democratic debate, and yes, added, “Sorry, I’m on Air Force One, off to save the Free World!”

He even said that Democrats should be asked about previous administrations’ failures on criminal justice reform:

Ever since the passage of the Super Predator Crime Bill, pushed hard by @JoeBiden, together with Bill and Crooked Hillary Clinton, which inflicted great pain on many, but especially the African American Community, Democrats have tried and failed to pass Criminal Justice Reform… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….They came to me asking for help, and I got Criminal Justice Reform passed, with help from both Republicans and Democrats. Many said that nobody but President Trump could have done this. All previous administrations failed. Please ask why THEY failed to the candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Although CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski pointed out Trump’s own history on that issue he knocked Democrats like Joe Biden over:

Reminder that Trump pushed the super predator myth himself — https://t.co/6hKfAAKLsQhttps://t.co/GhrOYcgdgt — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 26, 2019

