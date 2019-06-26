In a pre-debate special ahead of the first 2020 Democratic debates, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace offered a stark warning about the stakes of the next election: “The country and who we are after Election Day is on the ballot.”

During an exchange with Democratic former Senator Claire McCaskill and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, Wallace praised a column from the day before by Robinson castigating President Donald Trump entitled: “This is the reality of Trump’s America.”

In it, Robinson wrote at length about the abhorrent conditions immigrant families are suffering through in US border detention camps and facilities, calling it “flat-out sadism” and rhetorical asking if Republicans were willing to accept it.

“This is a humanitarian crisis of Trump’s making,” Robinson wrote. “A president who panders to his base by seizing billions of dollars from other programs to build a ‘big, beautiful wall’ also panders to his base by cruelly treating brown-skinned migrant children like subhumans. Do not look away. This is the reality of Trump’s America. Deal with it.”

Wallace echoed the column’s sentiment and, turning toward the prospective Democratic nominees soon to be on the debate stage, urged them to offer a stark moral and principled choice from the man currently occupying the White House.

“I hear you on the policy stuff,” she said. “But I think this is about more than just connecting and getting the priorities right. I think this about saving the country. And I don’t think that’s — I think that’s where the Democrats have the opportunity to reach across the aisle and grab the attention, we know Donald Trump is going to be watching, Republicans will be watching.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

