A Powerful Nevada Union Tries To Kneecap Bernie Sanders Just As He Celebrates His Big New Hampshire Victory

Bernie Sanders may have won New Hampshire, but a powerful Nevada union took the opportunity to continue its campaign against his Medicare for All health care plan as he celebrated Tuesday night.

The 60,000 member-strong Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which represents workers in Las Vegas gaming and hospitality industry, tweeted a handout showing how the candidates stack up on issues that matter to the union membership just as Sanders was finishing his victory speech.

But if you review the card, which has a lot of the same stances for varying Democrats, one that stands out is that Sanders would “End Culinary Healthcare.”

Sanders was peppered with questions during a town hall with the union last year on how Medicare for All would affect the health care members negotiated for and a recent flyer from the union also took a shot at him.

“Some politicians promise… ‘You will get more money for wages from the company if you give up Culinary Health Insurance,’” the flyer said. “These politicians have never sat at our bargaining table or been on a 24/7, 6 years, 4 months, and 10 days strike line — like we have to make an employer pay for healthcare. We will not hand over our healthcare for promises.”

Culinary workers struck in 1991 over better wages and health care benefits, with union leaders often mentioning the strike in talking about why they don’t want to see their health plans replaced by a single-payer, government-run health system, The Nevada Independent reported.

“We have fought for 85 years to protect our health care. Why would we let politicians take it away?” the flyer continued. “A history of blood, sweat, and tears secured our healthcare, not politicians promises. We fought for our health care.”

The Culinary Union has swayed elections in the past but has as of yet declined to endorse anyone in the pivotal Nevada Caucus, February 22.

