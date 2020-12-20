Geraldo Rivera, despite being a fervent Trump supporter, has made it clear he is increasingly alarmed by President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the reality that he lost the election, combined with the fact that he’s being bolstered by people saying objectively crazy things to undermine the whole thing.

What really set off Rivera this time was the head of the Arizona Republican party — which has completely dug in on the president’s baseless election conspiracies — declaring it’s time for Trump to “cross the Rubicon.”

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump – we are with you in #Arizona. We are working every avenue to stop this coup & to stop our Republic from crumbing. Patriots are united. Those who are against us are exposing themselves. #Liberty & #freedom are on the line. #CrossTheRubicon @GenFlynn pic.twitter.com/wbzjqkQJv7 — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) December 20, 2020

Rivera reminded people of what that phrase actually means in a tweet Sunday that said, “Are you shitting me? Time to stop playing around with the Constitution. Biden won. Trump lost. Stop acting like spoiled brats. Or worse, the lunatic fringe. Enough. Basta.”

In his video, Rivera brought up how Ward seems to be trying to one-up Allen West, the head of the Texas GOP, who flirted with secession after the Supreme Court rejected the state AG’s lawsuit.

“Cross the Rubicon?” Are you shitting me? Time to stop playing around with the Constitution. Biden won. Trump lost. Stop acting like spoiled brats. Or worse, the lunatic fringe. Enough. Basta. pic.twitter.com/EwuiYoNkzZ — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 20, 2020

“This is absolutely lunatic fringe stuff,” Rivera said.

He said he’s alarmed by Trump surrounding himself with “fringe characters” like Flynn — who has stirred up talk of martial law — before bluntly stating, “Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the damn election. Now let’s just move on from there.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]