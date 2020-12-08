The Arizona Republican Party escalated its rhetoric by urging people to fight to the death on behalf of President Donald Trump’s attempts to dispute the 2020 Election.

The organization, headed by Chairwoman Kelli Ward, had previously raised eyebrows at the end of November when they offered this reaction to the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the state:

DO NOT CERTIFY

A FALSE ELECTION! — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) November 30, 2020

Ward continues to dispute the certification of the results in court, even though Trump’s own legal team has never been able to produce evidence for his claim that the 2020 general election was tampered with by mass voter fraud.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Republican Party cranked things up a few notches when they retweeted “Stop the Steal” advocate Ali Akbar for saying “I am willing to give my life for this fight.”

“He is. Are you?” The party asked.

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

Akbar earned notoriety as an alt-right Trump supporter with a history of anti-Semitic comments.

That wasn’t the only tweet the Party issued so far on Tuesday. Here’s them tweeting a clip from Rambo with the caption, “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”

“This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U830SiXf4N — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

And if you were wondering how this is going over, well, the response from Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman should give you an idea.

If this isn’t full-on death cult rhetoric, what’s left? — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 8, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]