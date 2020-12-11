comScore
SECESSION

Texas GOP Flirts With Secession After Supreme Court Smackdown, Suggests ‘Law-Abiding States Should Bond Together and Form a Union’

By Josh FeldmanDec 11th, 2020, 8:01 pm

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Texas Republican party reacted to the Supreme Court flat-out rejecting their election case with a statement floating an idea that sounded a lot like secession.

The lawsuit introduced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, supported by 17 other AGs and over 100 House Republicans, was rejected by the Supreme Court after many legal experts predicted that’s exactly what would happen.

In response, Texas GOP chairman Allen West attacked the Supreme Court for not taking up the case, accusing them of “establish[ing] a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable.”

And the statement goes on to suggest that maybe some states should just form their own union. Yes, really:

“This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

