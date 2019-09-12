2020 presidential frontrunner Joe Biden stated forcefully that no one who commits a nonviolent crime should go to jail — in what was either a wildly progressive change of stance or another gaffe.

“The fact of the matter is that what’s happened is that we’re in a situation now where there are so many people who are in jail and shouldn’t be in jail. The whole means by which this should change is toll — the model has to change. Nobody should be in jail for a nonviolent crime,” Biden said at Thursday night’s debate on ABC.

According to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein, an aide said Biden misspoke and meant to specify no one should be in jail for a nonviolent drug crime.

Biden has released a criminal justice reform plan that is more progressive than previous plans he endorsed while in office. His plan calls for eliminating mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent crimes, but doesn’t call to eliminate sentences for them entirely.

