CNN’s John King Walks Back Rumor About Biden Campaign Filing Challenge to Iowa Results: ‘Stupid’ to Bring Up on Air

By Josh FeldmanFeb 4th, 2020, 2:57 pm

CNN’s John King walked back comments he made today about the Joe Biden campaign potentially challenging the release of Iowa caucus results.

Earlier today, as King and the CNN panel were discussing the Iowa fiasco, he said the following:

“Some of the other campaigns, I’m looking at messages — if I’m looking down, I apologize — in the middle of a breaking news situation — I’m looking at message from aides [in] two other campaigns who said they are hearing that the Biden campaign is going to file an injunction. We don’t know that that’s true, there’s a lot when these things happen, buzz goes around among the candidates.”

The Biden camp planning to file an injunction would indeed be big news, but after King mentioned it on air, they said that’s not happening:

King took to Twitter later this afternoon to report the same, adding, “In the breaking news rush my discussing, even skeptically, incoming from rival campaigns was, in a word, stupid.”

You can watch King’s initial comments above, via CNN.

