comScore

Shadow Inc. Finally Speaks Amid Public Outcry, Says Nothing: ‘We Sincerely Regret the Delay’

By Charlie NashFeb 4th, 2020, 2:53 pm

Shadow Inc., the company behind the app used to compile the results of the Iowa Caucus, finally issued a statement on Tuesday following the disastrous error which led to no full results being declared.

“We sincerely regret the delay in the reporting of the results of last night’s Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers,” the company wrote in a series of Twitter posts. “As the Iowa Democratic Party has confirmed, the underlying data and collection process via Shadow’s mobile caucus app was sound and accurate, but our process to transmit that caucus results data generated via the app to the IDP was not.”

“Importantly, this issue did not affect the underlying caucus results data,” Shadow Inc. claimed, adding, “We worked as quickly as possible overnight to resolve this issue, and the IDP has worked diligently to verify results.”

The company concluded that it would “apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue.”

The statement, however, did not prove to be enough for many Americans, who considered the words to be too little, too late.

Shadow Inc.’s failure to deliver the results on Sunday led to widespread panic and conspiracy theories, which claimed the company had deliberately sabotaged the caucus for political reasons.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: