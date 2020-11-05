ABC News Chief Legal Analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams warned President Donald Trump’s team to tread lightly regarding claims of voter fraud — noting the lack of evidence.

Abrams began by pointing out that it’s typical to have issues come up during an election, to which George Stephanopoulos brought up the 2000 election’s “hanging chads.” Abrams continued by claiming that there is no systemic problem during elections, adding that fraud allegations this year started with Sharpie markers.

“The allegation was that it was intentional. Right? That certain people were given the Sharpies in an effort to make their votes not count,” he said. “They’re now coming out and saying of course that wasn’t the case.”

He then went on to address the two different types of possible voter fraud amid the 2020 election.

“The president mentions fraud, et cetera. There are two sorts of possible fraud,” Abrams explained. “There are voters committing it, right, which would be on a small scale. Someone gets a ballot with someone else’s name. They send it in. An extra vote for whoever.”

Abrams and Stephanopoulos went on to note that this type of potential fraud would — at most — impact only an “infinitesimal percentage” of votes.

“The issue when you’re talking about voter fraud now is you’re going to probably have to get to the point where you’re going to be accusing election officials of literally stuffing the ballot boxes because in Pennsylvania, if Joe Biden ends up with 100,000, or whatever it is, over, the only argument that the president could make would be ballot stuffing,” Abrams added.

He clarified that Trump’s accusations mean he is implying that election officials are risking their freedom by committing fraud in an effort to sway the election.

“That means he’s suggesting that there would be some level of a conspiracy among election officials there to risk their freedom and go to prison for a long period of time in an effort to try to sway the election,” he said. “And if you are going to make any sort of allegation like that, you better have evidence. You better have facts. And so far, there are none.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]