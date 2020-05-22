Fox News’ Martha MacCallum pressed White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Friday about polling showing a majority disapproving of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

MacCallum brought up a new ABC News poll finding 60 percent disapproval on the president’s response to the pandemic. ABC noted that the poll showed a dip among independents from 42 percent approval to 35 percent approval in the past month.

MacCallum pointed out to Conway there are a number of polls showing the same thing. Fox News’ own poll this week shows that while 45 percent of people trust Trump more than Joe Biden on who would do a better job on the economy, Biden comes out on top on the question of who would do a better job on the coronavirus — 46 percent to 37 percent.

The Fox poll also shows Trump underwater on the question of his handling of the pandemic.

“I don’t think anybody likes dealing with a global pandemic,” Conway responded, “and the president himself has said that the loss of life is so devastating to each and every one of us, that one precious life lost his one too many.”

She went on to defend the president’s job performance, getting in a shot at the media and talking up things “that only a president can do” to combat this crisis.

“I think people will see the fruits of that eventually,” Conway added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]