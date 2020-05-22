Liberal gadfly and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore warned Democrats that there can be “no compromise” with President Donald Trump on mail-in voting and other possible aspects of the 2020 election, saying: “He has to be fought tooth and nail.”

Moore, a withering Trump critic, called out Trump’s recent rhetoric about voting by mail during a Friday appearance on The Beat with Ari Melber. In his final segment, the MSNBC host alluded to the president’s recent rhetoric, where he has repeatedly attacked and cast doubts on the reliability of mail-in voting and openly pushed false claims that it is ripe for fraud and provides better results for Democrats. And in just the past few days, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from the state of Michigan and insulted its secretary of state for fulfilling the state’s constitutional guarantee of a right to mail-in vote.

“Final question to you,” Melber said. “Your concern about that, and as someone who has always been tough and loud and clear about your politics in public, what do you think people like you, fellow liberals, should do if trump is playing games with 2020 voting?”

“He has to be fought tooth and nail. There can be no compromise now,” Moore emphasized. “I can see, I think others can see what he is up to here. He is trying to do a number of things to make the election go in his favor, by rigging it, by trying to make it uncomfortable or uneasy or, if the virus still going on in November.”

“But I’ve learned in terms of how we lost to him last time, how he won the White House by losing the election, to not take him for granted,” Moore added. “Every move he is making, whether it’s getting rid of the inspector generals so there is no watchdogs in the last six to nine months, whether it’s the business with the post office, whatever he is doing and what ever he is up to, suggesting maybe we postpone the election because of the virus. We must not postpone the election. We must make it easy for every American to vote — and we must not be afraid of men carrying guns in our state capitols. They are the minority.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

