Georgia Officials Reportedly Investigating Trump’s Efforts to Overturn Election Results

President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia are now being investigated.

Per the New York Times, the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is starting an investigation that includes looking at the now-infamous call the former president made to Raffensperger.

Last month, days before January 6th and the riots that broke out at the Capitol, Trump called Raffensperger in an effort to pressure him by pushing several baseless claims about the election that Raffensperger repeatedly had to smack down.

Per the Times:

Such inquiries are “fact-finding and administrative in nature,” the secretary’s office said, and are a routine step when complaints are received about electoral matters… “The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives,” Walter Jones, a spokesman for the office, said in a statement on Monday. “The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General.”

In addition to the president’s call with Raffensperger, there was also reporting last month that Trump planned to oust then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with a loyalist to get the DOJ to put pressure on Georgia.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]