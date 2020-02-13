President Donald Trump’s former Communications Director and Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks will be returning to the White House as an aide to the president’s son in law and adviser Jared Kushner.

According to the New York Times, Hicks “will report” to Kushner and “work with the White House political director, Brian Jack,” under her new role as “counselor to the president.”

Hicks will also reportedly “work on projects that Mr. Kushner oversees, including the re-election campaign,” but “will not rejoin the communications office.”

In a statement, Kushner said, “There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks… We are excited to have her back on the team.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also praised Hicks’ return, calling her “one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across.”

“She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House,” Grisham continued.

Hicks left the White House in March 2018.

