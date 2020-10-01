Hope Hicks, a top aide to President Donald Trump, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bloomberg senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs broke the news Thursday night that Hicks — who traveled with the president on Air Force One to the debate on Tuesday and the campaign rally yesterday — has been diagnosed with the virus.

Bloomberg reported there is no indication Trump has the virus, but Hicks is experiencing symptoms.

NEWS: Hope Hicks, who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has coronavirus, sources tell me. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

The New York Times, ABC News and CNN have since confirmed that Hicks tested positive for Covid-19.

After Jacobs’ report came out, White House spokesperson Judd Deere gave a comment on the news, without directly confirming Hicks’ positive test.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” the statement said. “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”

White House works to limit COVID-19 exposure “to the greatest extent possible” both on complex and when the president is traveling, spokesman Judd Deere says in a statement, without mentioning by name the aide who has coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/N0uA6wlyzs — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

