2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris pushed back against polls showing her doing poorly in early primary states, arguing some of the candidates ahead of her have better name recognition.

“First of all, the people who have been in the top three have been on the stage for, in some cases decades. And the challenge for my campaign and for me is to introduce myself,” Harris told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on AM Joy Sunday.

“Many people will talk about the fact that the majority of voters in these places that you have mentioned are undecided, even though they know the people in the top three,” Harris argued. “So what we find is when we have the opportunity to introduce me and ourselves that people come to us.”

“The challenge is that I’ve not been on the stage for decades,” Harris said, fairly clearly referring to candidates like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

“So it is about a process of introduction and working hard to earn that support. And I invite people to know my background … Mine has not been a career of giving lovely speeches. It has been about actually making very tough decisions on issues that impact people,” Harris said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]