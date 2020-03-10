The Democratic race for president has narrowed down to three candidates: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Most major candidates who have dropped out of the race, including Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg, and Amy Klobuchar, have backed Biden, while former progressive candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not made a public endorsement.

Super Twosday live updates here!

Idaho–

Delegates at stake: 20

Michigan– Joe Biden

Delegates at stake: 125

Mississippi– Joe Biden

Delegates at stake: 36

Missouri– Joe Biden

Delegates at stake: 68

North Dakota–

Delegates at stake: 14

Washington–

Delegates at stake: 89

