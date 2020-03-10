CNN’s Wolf Blitzer had to awkwardly correct in real-time his own network’s graphics snafu, when it incorrectly showed Bernie Sanders as the projected winner of the Mississippi Democratic primary.

As soon as the polls closed at 8:00 p.m. EDT in Mississippi, CNN began its top-of-the-hour election coverage with its first projection of the night. But as Blitzer turned to the giant screen behind him, he only got partly through the news before recognizing that his graphics team had made a baffling mistake.

“We have our first projection of the night,” Blitzer said, before astutely realizing something had gone awry and aborting the sentence where he was about to announce the wrong candidate’s victory. “Bernie Sanders…not, not, not happening right now. Joe Biden, Joe Biden is the winner of Mississippi. There we have it right there.”

Only CNN did not have it right there, as the giant screen behind Blitzer went totally blank. Then the screen briefly did show Biden as the winner, before quickly going blank once more.

“There we have it right…oh, can you see it? Maybe you can’t see it,” Blitzer added, bravely soldiering on. “We’ll fix that technical problem. But the most important thing is Joe Biden is the winner, Joe Biden is the winner in Mississippi.”

