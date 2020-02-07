Mayor Pete Roasted for Memeing His Own Soaring, Empty Platitude: ‘This New Ed Sheeran Song Sucks A**’

It’s not clear whether former South Bend, IN Pete Buttigieg actually won the Iowa caucus, but it is clear that he has a better chance to be President of the United States than he did four days ago. As a result, his rhetoric is receiving much more scrutiny. And when it is deemed to be empty, it’s going to be called out.

Such was the case on Friday morning, after the mayor memed a soaring platitude which he spoke at Thursday night’s CNN town hall in New Hampshire.

“The shape of our democracy is the issue that effects every other issue,” Buttigieg said.

Yeah… we don’t get it either.

A nonsense quote like this likely would have gone ignored last week. But now, with the South Bend, IN mayor already having notched a strong showing in Iowa, and polling well in New Hampshire, political Twitter saw fit to deliver a roasting:

I, too, can randomly string words together. https://t.co/CdK8r09w5Q — Zachary D. Rymer (@zachrymer) February 7, 2020

“We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom.” https://t.co/lhh2WPgYKL — Stephen Cohen (@scohenSEA) February 7, 2020

CNN and the DNC are trying to force feed America this shit https://t.co/QoLQOQmhLA — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 7, 2020

Do not ask “where is politics.” Ask, instead, “where are politics not?” Look around you tonight: everywhere you are, and everywhere you are not, that is where America is. https://t.co/CLKYapJrEq — David Roth (@david_j_roth) February 7, 2020

This is like an inspirational quote run through Google translate into mandarin and back again. https://t.co/ka42GJA6d5 — 𝚒’𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 7, 2020

Deep Thoughts by Jack Handy… https://t.co/oNmgDF9Z8J — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) February 7, 2020

“The edge of our liberty is the core approach that keeps buoyant all other boats.” https://t.co/yvaCjYnsrz — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2020

The space between our virtues and our aspirations is something measured in courage, and it’s the distance between America and its tomorrow. https://t.co/gFyqdsAgg9 — Bernie won Iowa (@Mobute) February 7, 2020

no self-respecting editor would ever, ever, ever let you keep a line like this https://t.co/dqA23zsvpb — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) February 7, 2020

The shape of my ass is the issue that affects every part of the sofa. https://t.co/foCZxeLn6K — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 7, 2020

been staring at this for 10 minutes and I still don’t know https://t.co/1spAUNzemz — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 7, 2020

that feeling when you didn’t do the reading so you just make up some profound stuff to say in class https://t.co/Auku2dgh7t — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) February 7, 2020

this new Ed Sheeran song sucks ass https://t.co/ahblp0yaVw — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) February 7, 2020

This literally doesn’t mean anything https://t.co/tk26xYSRcB — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 7, 2020

Anyone know what this is supposed to mean? https://t.co/mCLrygTAZy — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 7, 2020

When your history teacher assigns you a 500-word essay and you only got about 400 in you. https://t.co/jerM5fzwGt — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) February 7, 2020

This is the kind of gibberish a 16-year-old writes to show everyone how deep and smart he is https://t.co/yohy75nKXk — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 7, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]