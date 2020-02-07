comScore

Mayor Pete Roasted for Memeing His Own Soaring, Empty Platitude: ‘This New Ed Sheeran Song Sucks A**’

By Joe DePaoloFeb 7th, 2020, 10:21 am

It’s not clear whether former South Bend, IN Pete Buttigieg actually won the Iowa caucus, but it is clear that he has a better chance to be President of the United States than he did four days ago. As a result, his rhetoric is receiving much more scrutiny. And when it is deemed to be empty, it’s going to be called out.

Such was the case on Friday morning, after the mayor memed a soaring platitude which he spoke at Thursday night’s CNN town hall in New Hampshire.

“The shape of our democracy is the issue that effects every other issue,” Buttigieg said.

Yeah… we don’t get it either.

A nonsense quote like this likely would have gone ignored last week. But now, with the South Bend, IN mayor already having notched a strong showing in Iowa, and polling well in New Hampshire, political Twitter saw fit to deliver a roasting:

