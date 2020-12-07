Officials in several states have been getting threats in the past few weeks, and Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson said she was threatened just this past weekend by armed protesters that gathered around her home.

Benson appeared on MSNBC Monday night and started by assuring Jonathan Capehart her young son is fine.

She said, “This is the escalation of the months of hateful rhetoric and combined with the efforts to misinform the public about the reality of our election, which was safe and secure.”

“I realize individuals weren’t challenging or threatening me directly,” Benson noted. “They were threatening me as the personification of our democracy, our voters’ will. I’m proud to stand guard over our voters. Every single one of them. And our democracy and our elections process. To ensure that the voters will continue to carry the day.”

Capehart asked about the silence from Republicans and the fact that the president is the one fueling baseless attacks on the election.

Benson responded, “Those with platforms like the president who know very well that the election in Michigan has been certified and many other political actors are continuing to perpetuate mistruths and lies about a process that was extremely secure, extremely transparent, and is extremely accurate. It is disappointing, not surprising.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]