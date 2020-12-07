MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Fox News host Tucker Carlson had winning nights on Friday. The Rachel Maddow Show drew 3.41 million viewers – the most in all of cable news. Carlson placed second in total viewers, pulling in 3.34 million viewers, while Sean Hannity came third with 3.03 million.

Fox News won the key demographic of viewers ages 25-54, with Tucker Carlson Tonight drawing 536,000, Hannity 489,000, and The Rachel Maddow Show 486,000. Fox News also won overall in prime time, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with both total viewers (2.9 million) and those in the key demo (467,000). MSNBC beat CNN for total viewers in prime time, 2.6 million to 1.7 million, but CNN had more key demo viewers – 433,000 – compared to MSNBC, which had 352,000.

The day started out well for MSNBC, with Morning Joe winning the most total viewers, at 1.59 million, and the most viewers in the key demographic, 236,000. Fox News was in second, with Fox & Friends getting just under 1.2 million viewers, 201,000 of them in the key demographic. CNN was a relatively distant third, with New Day pulling in 773,000 total viewers, 171,000 of those in the A25-54 demographic.

CNN won in daytime programming (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Friday, with just over 1.4 million viewers total, 339,000 of those in the key demo. MSNBC had the second-highest viewership, with just under 1.4 million viewers overall, and 205,000 in the A25-54 demographic. Fox News came third for daytime views, with 1.2 million overall and 188,000 in the coveted A25-54 demographic.

Nine of the ten most-watched shows in all of cable Friday were news shows, with Gold Rush on Discovery at 8:00 p.m. being the lone non-news program, coming in at fourth. MSNBC had four shows in the top ten – Maddow (1), The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (5), All In with Chris Hayes (7), and ReidOut (9). Fox News had three top-ten shows, two of them in the top five – Carlson (2), Hannity (3), and The Ingraham Angle (6). Rounding out the top ten were two shows on CNN: Anderson Cooper 360 (8) and a CNN special, a global town hall about the coronavirus (10).

