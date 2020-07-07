Mick Mulvaney, former Acting White House chief of staff and current special envoy for Northern Ireland, warned on Fox Business that President Donald Trump is going to have a problem if the 2020 election ends up as a referendum on him.

Mulvaney appeared with Maria Bartiromo Tuesday morning, first talking about the next round of coronavirus stimulus and the PPP loan program.

At one point Bartiromo asked about the election in the context of “destruction” in several cities and “shootings rising, crime rising in many, many large cities.”

She even brought up the president tweeting about Bubba Wallace and remarked that a lot of his own supporters want him to “stick to the message.”

Mulvaney said there is good news the president should be talking up, before adding this:

“If the president can go back to drawing those contrasts between him and Joe Biden, that it becomes a race between Trump and Biden, I think the president does extraordinarily well.. If it ends up being a popularity contest or worse, a referendum on President Trump, I think he’s got some real headwinds to face.”

You can watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]