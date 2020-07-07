Fox News’ Trace Gallagher — filling in for Martha MacCallum on The Story Tuesday night — pressed Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp on polls showing President Donald Trump continuing to trail Joe Biden.

One poll result Gallagher highlighted from a recent Pew Research Center poll was people who approved of Trump in March but did not by June. Pew found people who make that shift to current disapproval of the president are younger lower income, and “more likely to live in places hit hard by COVID-19.”

He also brought up a Fox News poll finding the president’s approval rating in Florida has dropped from 51 to 44 percent, asking Schlapp that while they’re four months out from the election, “In the states where Covid is spiking, the numbers are slipping, Mercedes, it has to be a concern for the campaign.”

Schlapp said the campaign’s internal polling shows Trump doing ?strongly” when they “define” Biden, saying they will be going after Biden’s “record of not being a globalist” and of “not having a plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” among other things.

Gallagher showed video of former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney saying Trump’s going to face some “real headwinds” if the election is a referendum on him.

And Gallagher remarked, “What they’re saying here, Mercedes, is maybe the president keeping too much of the focus on himself instead of keeping the focus back on Joe Biden.”

Schlapp said the campaign is focused on going after Biden’s record.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]