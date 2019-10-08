MSNBC is hosting fifth presidential primary debate on November 20 with the Washington Post, the network announced Tuesday.

The debate, slated for November, will see eight Democratic candidates for president facing off on one stage: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang — who just qualified on Tuesday.

There are more than ten debates planned for this Democratic primary season. The next, hosted by CNN and the New York Times in Ohio, is a one-night affair scheduled for October 15. CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper are moderating alongside Times national editor Marc Lacey.

The Washington Post outlined the criteria for qualifying for the November debate:

The November debate criteria requires candidates to receive contributions from 165,000 unique donors, up from the 135,000 threshold for the Oct. 15-16 debates in Ohio, which will be co-hosted by the New York Times and CNN. Unlike previous debates, however, there are now two ways to reach the polling requirements also required to appear on the debate stage: Candidates can either receive 3 percent support in four qualifying national or single-state polls; or receive at least 5 percent support in two qualifying single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada. The donors must be dispersed throughout the country, as the DNC requires a minimum of 600 unique donors per state, in at least 20 states. The polls, both national and single-state, must have been released between Sept. 13 and Nov. 13.

Ex-Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke have reached the donor requirement but not the polling threshold, NBC reported.

