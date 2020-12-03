New Poll: Warnock and Ossoff Leading Georgia Runoffs, Which Would Give Democrats Control of Senate

An early look at the Georgia runoffs shows Democrats have a strong chance to take both races, and with them, control of the U.S. Senate.

According to polling commissioned by Atlanta-based NBC affiliate 11 Alive, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff hold narrow leads in their respective contest against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). Ossoff leads by just 2 percent, 50-48 — which is inside the survey’s 5.2 point margin of error. Warnock, however, holds a 52-45 advantage over Loeffler, which is outside the margin of error.

The balance of power in the Senate rests on the outcome of these two elections, which will take place on Jan. 5. If either Loeffler or Purdue win their races, Republicans will have a majority. But if Warnock and Ossoff both win, the Senate will be split 50-50 — and with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, Democrats will have control.

Turnout figures to be the deciding factor, with numbers likely to be down for both sides with the presidential candidates not on the ballot this time around, as they were on Nov. 3. Observers are questioning whether Republican turnout might be further depressed, given President Donald Trump’s repeated, false claims of the vote in Georgia being rigged. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood attacked the state’s Republican Governor, Brian Kemp, on Wednesday, and explicitly called for Republican voters to stay home for the senate runoffs.

“Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election?” Wood said, at a rally Wednesday.

The Trump team, however, has quickly distanced themselves from Wood, and the president himself is headed to Georgia on Saturday for a rally in support of Loeffler and Purdue.

