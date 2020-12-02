Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood acted out the Republican Party’s worst nightmare at a rally in Atlanta on Wednesday, publicly urging GOP voters to skip the state’s upcoming special election unless Gov. Brian Kemp fulfilled a list of fanciful demands that would somehow make Trump the victor.

Speaking alongside fellow pro-Trump lawyer and election conspiracy evangelist Sidney Powell, Wood also attacked Republican senate candidates Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for their absence. Wood and Powell had also railed against the state’s GOP governor at the same rally, appropriating Trump’s infamous “Lock him up!” chant to call for Kemp’s arrest.

The pair’s incendiary, self-defeating rhetoric was a natural evolution from the electoral strategy trainwreck President Donald Trump set in motion on Tuesday, when he demanded Kemp to “call off” the special election because “it won’t be needed” after an alleged, magical recount would show that not only did he beat Biden but that both Republican candidates surpassed the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff.

“Where is Kelly Loeffler here?! Where is David Perdue?! He ought to be standing right here!” Wood yelled, stalking back and forth in front of the podium as the crowd cheered. “Those two want your vote? Then they ought to tell you what we’re — get a special session of the legislature now. Do not be fooled twice! This is Georgia, we ain’t dumb!”

“We’re not going to go vote again on January 5th on another machine made by China,” Wood added, pushing a deranged conspiracy floated by Powell that Chinese Communists have somehow infiltrated the state’s election software.

“If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote. If David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it!” Wood said, continuing his harangue. “They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently: Brian Kemp, call a special session of the Georgia legislature. And if they do not do it, if Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not do it, they have not earned your vote! Don’t you give it to them!”

“Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election?” Wood then yelled, offering the equivalent of an anti-get-out-the-vote message to Republican supporters of Trump.

“They’ve already got 800,000 absentee ballots. They’re printing them out over there in China,” he falsely claimed, before demonstrating an utter lack of understanding of how elections and mail-in voting works. “They’re sending them over here, stamping them with a computer, signing the names.”

Wood then finished off his rant by attempting to disenfranchise the 2.475 million voters who chose Biden, by calling on the state legislature to ignore their will and instead choose a slate of electors loyal to Trump.

“And then give us an election on January the 5th. An entire downballot vote that’s fair, that’s honest where nobody can change this again,” Wood implored.

Watch the video above, via One American News Network.

