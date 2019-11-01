Longtime Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden is having trouble breaking through in Iowa. And he’s really having trouble connecting with that state’s young voters.

According to a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College, the former vice president is mired in fourth place with 17 percent, behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

What’s holding Biden back in the Hawkeye State? Likely, among other factors, his inability to break through with younger voters. The Times survey shows Biden very far behind the top three with voters under 45 — pulling down just two percent in that category. In fact, Biden even trails entrepreneur Andrew Yang in that demographic by several points.

Two-thirds of Iowa voters under 30, according to the Times, are backing either Warren or Sanders. Biden is far, far behind.

The former vice president is, however, leading the way with voters over 45. Twenty-seven percent from 45-64 are supporting Biden, tops among all candidates. And the former veep has an even larger share of the over-65 vote, with 31 percent of Iowans in that category supporting his candidacy.

