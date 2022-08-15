Kinzinger Defends Yang After Contentious Interview with CNN’s Acosta: ‘Our System is Failing, Maybe Hear the Guy Out?’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) came to Andrew Yang’s defense after the Forward Party founder had a contentious interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, but the congressman’s tweet drew its own criticism from those skeptical of the new independent party.

Yang appeared on Sunday’s episode of CNN Newsroom and faced a barrage of tough questions from Acosta regarding a series of tweets he posted in the aftermath of the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, and on the recent launch of the Forward Party.

In one particularly heated exchange, Acosta grilled Yang about the party’s lack of policy positions:

“Andrew, you’re going to need policy positions at some point,” noted Acosta, pressuring him to give further details about his platform. “The Forward Party has not a left or right, but forward stance on even the most divisive and contentious issues,” Yang said, once again without giving any specific party position. “What does that even mean?” replied Acosta. “You can’t just say this is a hot button issue, so I’m not going to take a position on it,” Acosta said. “You want to run the country, you’re going to have to make some hard decisions, Andrew.” “It sounds like you’re sort of a fill-in-the-blank party,” Acosta continued. “If somebody wants a party with no clear policy positions, you’re it.”

(For the record, your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor made a very similar point about the challenges Forward would have building momentum without a clearly-defined platform on a podcast earlier this month.)

Kinzinger reacted to Yang’s CNN interview on Twitter Monday, writing that it was “one of the more disrespectful interviews I have seen,” and arguing that Acosta “gave him no chance to answer, scowled the whole time, and wasn’t listening.”

“Our system is failing, maybe hear the guy out?” Kinzinger concluded.

I watched @Acosta interview @AndrewYang and I’ve gotta say, was one of the more disrespectful interviews I have seen. @Acosta gave him no chance to answer, scowled the whole time, and wasn’t listening. Our system is failing, maybe hear the guy out? — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) August 15, 2022

Yang posted a tweet thanking Kinzinger for “standing up for the country.”

Thanks for standing up for the country Adam! 👍🙏🇺🇸 — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 15, 2022

Acosta’s former CNN colleague Chris Cuomo weighed in as well, tweeting that “[c]hanging the game is not easy.”

Changing the game is not easy. Need all #FreeAgents to work for it https://t.co/klcfHDU0fp — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 15, 2022

The majority of the reactions to Kinzinger’s tweet, however, were far more skeptical, with many Twitter users pointing out Yang had repeatedly ducked Acosta’s questions.

Yang tried to score cheap political points with his Trump support. Oops!@Acosta refused to let Yang deflect from the question which he was plainly desperate to do. That’s good journalism in the face of a politician who doesn’t want to answer the question. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) August 15, 2022

I have to disagree with you on this one @AdamKinzinger. @AndrewYang was evasive instead of decisive and forthcoming with the Forward Party’s platform or its stance on policies that matter to the American people. — Marina Zimmerman for Congress (@Marina4Colorado) August 15, 2022

Hahaha. What exactly do you want to hear out, that the guy—admittedly—has no positions? His whole thing is clearly a sham and a grift and he’s been to lazy to even try to flesh it out to withstand two minutes of questioning. Buy a t-shirt if you want, but stop this nonsense. https://t.co/qvznJxkTL7 — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) August 15, 2022

He was filibustering, pitching a party that believes in nothing, telling people it’s ok to believe in nothing, & @Acosta did his job. Buzzword bingo is not a platform. “Everyone sucks” is how we got Trump. You gotta believe in something if you want others to believe in you. https://t.co/yGO60dVkGH — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) August 15, 2022

Buddy had nothing to say. https://t.co/pJdve5NpdG — Craig Newman (@craignewman) August 15, 2022

A source at CNN told Mediaite that Kinzinger has been invited numerous times to come on Acosta’s episodes of CNN Newsroom — he hosts the program Saturdays and Sundays — but has never accepted their invitation. Mediaite reached out to Kinzinger’s office but did not receive a reply.

