Kinzinger Defends Yang After Contentious Interview with CNN’s Acosta: ‘Our System is Failing, Maybe Hear the Guy Out?’

By Sarah RumpfAug 15th, 2022, 2:09 pm
 
Adam Kinzinger speaking during a Jan. 6 committee hearing

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) came to Andrew Yang’s defense after the Forward Party founder had a contentious interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, but the congressman’s tweet drew its own criticism from those skeptical of the new independent party.

Yang appeared on Sunday’s episode of CNN Newsroom and faced a barrage of tough questions from Acosta regarding a series of tweets he posted in the aftermath of the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, and on the recent launch of the Forward Party.

In one particularly heated exchange, Acosta grilled Yang about the party’s lack of policy positions:

“Andrew, you’re going to need policy positions at some point,” noted Acosta, pressuring him to give further details about his platform.

“The Forward Party has not a left or right, but forward stance on even the most divisive and contentious issues,” Yang said, once again without giving any specific party position.

“What does that even mean?” replied Acosta.

“You can’t just say this is a hot button issue, so I’m not going to take a position on it,” Acosta said. “You want to run the country, you’re going to have to make some hard decisions, Andrew.”

“It sounds like you’re sort of a fill-in-the-blank party,” Acosta continued. “If somebody wants a party with no clear policy positions, you’re it.”

(For the record, your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor made a very similar point about the challenges Forward would have building momentum without a clearly-defined platform on a podcast earlier this month.)

Kinzinger reacted to Yang’s CNN interview on Twitter Monday, writing that it was “one of the more disrespectful interviews I have seen,” and arguing that Acosta “gave him no chance to answer, scowled the whole time, and wasn’t listening.”

“Our system is failing, maybe hear the guy out?” Kinzinger concluded.

Yang posted a tweet thanking Kinzinger for “standing up for the country.”

Acosta’s former CNN colleague Chris Cuomo weighed in as well, tweeting that “[c]hanging the game is not easy.”

The majority of the reactions to Kinzinger’s tweet, however, were far more skeptical, with many Twitter users pointing out Yang had repeatedly ducked Acosta’s questions.

A source at CNN told Mediaite that Kinzinger has been invited numerous times to come on Acosta’s episodes of CNN Newsroom — he hosts the program Saturdays and Sundays — but has never accepted their invitation. Mediaite reached out to Kinzinger’s office but did not receive a reply.

