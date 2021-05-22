Can I Get A…Song Name? Andrew Yang Awkwardly Draws a Blank When Asked to Name His Favorite Jay-Z Song

New York mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang had an awkward moment on comedian Ziwe Fumudoh’s eponymous Showtime show Ziwe, when she asked him if he listened to rap music, and he replied that he liked “Jay-Z and a little bit of Nas,” but then couldn’t think of a single Jay-Z song to name when Fumudoh asked him for his favorite.

i asked new york mayoral candidate andrew yang what his favorite jay z song is pic.twitter.com/UV8tQJXta1 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 22, 2021



“Do you listen to rap music by the way?” Fumudoh asked to open the short 29-second clip.”Like what are you vibing to?”

“I listened to a lot of hip-hop,” replied Yang, “during, like, the 90s and 2000s because –”

“What like what, Andrew, I got to know,” Fumudoh interjected.

“Well, it was Jay-Z and a little bit of Nas and –”

The interview then took an unfortunate turn for Yang.

“What’s your favorite Jay-Z song?” Fumudoh asked, as Yang looked around uncomfortably. “I mean, he’s a New Yorker.”

“Yes,” Yang said. “Um.”

“What is my favorite Jay-Z song? It’s…” he said, trailing off.

Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, has won 23 Grammy awards (the most ever by a rapper) and scored a record 14 Billboard number-one albums as a solo artist.

