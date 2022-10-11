Democratic Strategist Paul Begala Says ‘Pain-in-the-Ass White Liberals on Twitter’ Aren’t ‘Real Democrats’

Democratic Strategist Paul Begala once again attacked voters in his party for insufficiently toeing the party line.

Back in January, the former Bill Clinton aide took the interesting step of attacking some Democratic voters by claiming, “I think the problem for the Democrats right now is not that they have bad leaders. They have bad followers, ok?”

Begala re-upped his criticism on Tuesday night, specifically of “pain-in-the-ass White liberals on Twitter.”

Appearing on CNN Tonight, Begala tangled with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who suggested President Joe Biden may be too old to run for reelection in 2024.

Yang noted if Biden runs again, it is unlikely he will get a primary challenge from a household Democratic name. Therefore, he said, more unconventional candidates may try to wrest the nomination from Biden.

“So, you know who might run if they actually have an open process?” Yang said. “People who are already outside of the establishment. Someone like [Ohio state Senator and former Bernie Sanders campaign aide] Nina Turner, someone like Marianne Williamson. And if you have just a Nina Turner versus Joe Biden, Nina Turner ends up gathering a significant amount of support, just ideologically. And the last thing the DNC is going to want is for Joe Biden to have to debate Nina turner six times. So, they’ll shut that thing down.”

Begala scoffed.

“She can run,” Begala said, before citing her time with Sanders’ unsuccessful 2020 campaign.

“So, bring it on,” he continued. “What the hell are you worried about? You’re not a Democrat anymore, but I am. And as a guy who loves Joe Biden, that’s fine. He’ll steamroll any potential Democrat and then go on and beat Trump.”

Yang said Biden may not have enough in the tank to run again.

“I spoke before or after Joe Biden half a dozen times,” he said, referring to the 2020 debates. “And the fact is, when he came off that stage, you know what people were not saying? That guy has the energy, the vigor–”

“All of a sudden he developed it,” Begala interrupted. “You’re missing the most important thing, Andrew. The early states are full of White liberals. They don’t like Joe. And then we move to real Democrats – African Americans in the south, they loved him. And he steamrolled everybody because in my party, the heart and soul of the party are people of color, not pain-in-the-ass White liberals on Twitter. I’m sorry to use bad language.”

He added that African Americans are “the heart of my party.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com