2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that Joe Biden should appear before Congress if he is subpoenaed, but noted the discussion is an attempt to distract from President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The former vice president made news over the weekend when he claimed he would not comply with a subpoena to appear as a witness for Trump’s impeachment trial – a claim he later attempted to walk back in a clarification.

Warren was asked about this at an event.

“[Biden] has said he always follows lawfully issued orders, and if there is a lawfully issued order for a subpoena, then he should follow it,” Warren said, going on to say the Senate should be focusing on the subpoenas issued for Don McGahn and Mick Mulvaney, which the Trump administration is currently fighting in court. Trump’s articles of impeachment cite the administration’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas in the article alleging obstruction of Congress.

.@ewarren says if Congress issues @JoeBiden a subpoena in the impeachment trial, he should appear. “He has said he always follows lawfully issued orders, and if there is a lawfully issued order for a subpoena, then he should follow it” (Qs from @KimNorvellDMR & @AsteadWesley) pic.twitter.com/bI84WObmSm — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) December 29, 2019

“Donald Trump is being impeached for abuse of power and that’s where our focus should be,” Warren said. “Shame on him for trying to switch this over to something else.”

Watch above, via CBS’ Zak Hudak.

