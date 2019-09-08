2020 candidate Tim Ryan said recently that Joe Biden is “declining,” and he’s not exactly backing away from that characterization.

Ryan told a Bloomberg reporter, “I just think Biden is declining. I don’t think he has the energy. You see it almost daily. And I love the guy.” (Bloomberg’s report says Ryan “later said he didn’t realize he was speaking to a reporter.”)

Ryan was asked about this on Saturday, and he said, “I’m not backtracking from it. It is a concern you’re hearing from a lot of people in the country… It’s unclear sometimes when he is articulating positions, there’s a lack of clarity, and I’ll leave it at that.”

In a subsequent interview with CNN yesterday, Ryan said he certainly thinks that President Donald Trump is “declining” himself and that he’s not exactly very sharp.

He said his point is that there’s a lot at stake and “we’ve got to make sure we send someone to take down Donald Trump who can articulate a very clear vision for the country in a very forceful and firm way.”

CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield pressed him on what he means, and Ryan said Biden himself addressed the issue in a recent interview.

Ryan argued the Democrats can’t have a candidate who “can’t beat Donald Trump, whether it’s on the issues, or on the issues of energy or lack of clarity.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com