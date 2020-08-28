WATCH: Biden Makes a Play for the ESPN Crowd in Scathing New Ad Blaming Trump for the Stoppage of Sports in America

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making a play for sports fans.

In a blistering new 60-second spot set to roll out this weekend, Biden goes after President Donald Trump — blaming the interruption of sports in America on his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled “Anthem,” the ad shows a variety of empty sports venues — ranging from local fields, to more well-known venues in swing states such as Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium, and the famed “Big House” which is home to the University of Michigan football team. With the National Anthem playing in the background, the spot also shows deserted classrooms and shuttered businesses.

“Trump put America on the sidelines,” a graphic reads, in the waning seconds of the ad. “Let’s get back in the game.”

A national version of the spot will air on the CBS Sports Network Friday, with specifically tailored local versions to be broadcast in battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — where the cancellation of college football by the Big 10 conference has resulted in lost seasons for college football powerhouses such as the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Trump has argued that it is he who is the pro-sports president. He has advocated heavily for the resumption of games, and called for college football to take place as scheduled in the fall. (In addition to the Big 10, the Pac 12 has also cancelled play. Three major conferences; the SEC, the Big 12, and the ACC, still plan to kickoff in September.) Biden, with this ad, is countering by making the argument that Trump’s pandemic response is what sent college and pro sports to the showers in the first place.

Watch above, via the Biden campaign.

