President Donald Trump provided some time to be interviewed by Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade Saturday, moments before the commander in chief joined cadets and midshipmen assembled to watch the 2020 Army-Navy game in West Point, New York. The second portion of the interview aired Monday morning, in which a clearly vexed and frustrated president continued his baseless allegations of a stolen election.

During a nearly uninterrupted three-minute harangue, in which Trump spoke about Saturday’s “Stop the Steal” protest in Washington D.C., and the surprising amount of fundraising still ongoing as a result, the president claimed that he would not congratulate the Biden campaign for running a good race.

“They cheated like nobody has cheated before, and they got caught,” Trump said. “So, nobody can go in and say, oh, congratulations on running a good race. They didn’t run a good race. They cheated. They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots.”

Trump then claimed that the voter fraud existed in four or five states, and then later claimed that it was four or five cities — Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh. There is no evidence to support the president’s claims, which Kilmeade was fearless to mention in the midst of Trump’s firehose of baseless conspiracy theories.

“But your guys have been unable to prove it as of now,” the Fox & Friends co-host chimed in, a comment Trump did not appear to appreciate.

“Excuse me, excuse me, we have proven it, but no judge has had the courage,” Trump shot back. “Including the Supreme Court. I am so disappointed in them. No judge, including the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard.”

Yes, it was a brief moment that Kilmeade pushed back, and some media skeptics might reasonably ask why this 12-word passage merits coverage. Well, as anyone who has interviewed President Trump will tell you, he is a challenging subject. And his dour mood on display in this interview is consistent with reports that the president is increasingly irritable and frustrated that he is running out of legal options to stay in the White House for another four years.

Yes, Kilmeade may have only done the bare minimum in this interview, but for a self-described opinion host of a very pro-Trump show, he deserves credit for pushing back on Trump’s claims to his face.

