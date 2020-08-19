WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention, Night 3

The Democratic National Convention is onto night three, when vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris is set to speak and officially accept her nomination.

Joe Biden and Harris were officially nominated in the virtual across-the-country roll call Tuesday night.

In addition to Harris, the third night of the virtual convention will feature big names like 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former President Barack Obama.

