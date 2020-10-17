WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Michigan

President Donald Trump is holding another big campaign rally in Muskegon, Michigan Saturday afternoon.

The rally comes on the heels of Trump publicly going after Republican Senator Ben Sasse for his comments trashing the president in comments made public this week. The audio shows Sasse blasting the president’s failures on the coronavirus crisis, how he “regularly sells out our allies,” how his family “has treated the presidency like a business opportunity,” and how he’s “flirted with white supremacists.”

The president’s Michigan rally also follows his continued attacks on Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was recently the target of a foiled plot to kidnap her, saying “she wants to be a dictator” on Fox Business days ago.

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

