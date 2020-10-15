Trump Attacks Gretchen Whitmer After Thwarted Plot to Kidnap Her: She ‘Wants to Be a Dictator’

Days after the foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), President Donald Trump is renewing his attacks on her — claiming that she wants to be a “dictator.”

In an interview with Stuart Varney on Fox Business, the president blasted Whitmer over coronavirus lockdown measures in Michigan.

“She has to open up,” Trump said. “She wants to be a dictator in Michigan. The people can’t stand her.”

Later in the interview, Trump went after Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory — who asked a local boating company to expedite his request to get his boat ready for the summer season on account of his being married to the governor. (Whitmer claims Mallory was speaking in jest.)

“The only one that was allowed to work in Michigan was her husband,” Trump claimed falsely. “He was allowed to go boating, you know? The governor’s husband was only one allowed.”

Whitmer has been highly critical of the president in the days following the thwarted plot to kidnap her.

“Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,” she said on Oct. 8. “‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. Stand back and stand by. Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speaks, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

