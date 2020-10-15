Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) claimed that President Donald Trump has “flirted with white supremacists” and “kisses dictators’ butts” in a private call with constituents, according to The Washington Examiner.

“The way he kisses dictators’ butts. I mean, the way he ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers,” Sasse said.

“The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I’ve criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists.”

In the call with voters, Sasse also bashed the president’s coronavirus response, claiming that Trump refused to take the pandemic seriously, and instead treated it like a public relations issue.

“In his partial defense here, I think that lots of the news media has pretended that COVID is literally the first public health crisis ever. And somehow, it’s Donald Trump’s fault. That’s not true. They just wanted to use it against him,” Sasse said in the call. “But the reality is that he careened from curb to curb. First, he ignored COVID. And then he went into full economic shutdown mode. He was the one who said 10 to 14 days of shutdown would fix this. And that was always wrong. I mean, and so I don’t think the way he’s lead through COVID has been reasonable or responsible, or right.”

The senator also reportedly told his constituents that he’s worried the president’s actions could push the Senate to a Democratic majority and lead to permanent damage to the Republican party.

“I don’t know how many more times we can shout this: Even though the Beltway is obsessing exclusively about the presidential race, control of the Senate is ten times more important,” Sasse spokesman James Wegmann said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “The fragile Senate seats that will determine whether Democrats nuke the Senate are the races Ben cares about, the races he’s working on, and the only races he’s talking about.”

Listen above, via YouTube.

