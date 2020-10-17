Trump Lashes Out at ‘Embarrassment’ Ben Sasse After ‘Leaked’ Audio of Senator Trashing Him

President Donald Trump lashed out at Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse on the heels of an audio recording that featured Sasse thoroughly trashing Trump.

Trump kicked off his Saturday with a pair of tweets slamming Sasse.

“The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help. @SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican….” Trump wrote, deploying the quadruple-ellipsis.

“…Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!” he added.

…Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

The attack comes after audio surfaced of Sasse destroying Trump on a campaign call.

“The way he kisses dictators’ butts. I mean, the way he ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers,” Sasse said in the recording.

“The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I’ve criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists,” he also said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]