2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) flew to Puerto Rico this weekend to join protests calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

“They are saying enough is enough. I join them in calling for this governor’s resignation. They can then begin to find a leader who will truly listen to their concerns and work for their interests,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard spoke with CNN international correspondent Nick Paton Walsh Saturday during ongoing protests seeking Rosselló’s resignation.

The protests erupted following the release of text messages showing the governor and his allies mocking victims of Hurricane Maria and mocking political opponents with vulgar language. Two cabinet officials have announced resignations, but Rosselló has indicated he will stay in office.

“The most important thing is a corrupt governor steps down,” Gabbard told CNN. “He has failed the people of Puerto Rico and allow for their constitution to work through this process. You can say this is messy but this is democracy in action.”

“I’ve talked with a lot of the activists here. They’re not looking for a long, drawn out impeachment process. They want this governor to resign immediately so they can begin the healing and this positive path forward that will require engagement by people across Puerto Rico to have a government that’s working for their interests,” Gabbard said.

Other presidential candidates like Julián Castro, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have also called for the governor’s resignation.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com