The New York Post received a fair amount of attention after its editorial board begged President Donald Trump to end his “dark charade” trying to overturn the election — even going so far as to say he’s “cheering for an undemocratic coup.”

The Wall Street Journal editorial board followed suit this week and said there is absolutely no justification for throwing out electors from states Joe Biden won when there is simply no evidence of the fraud the Trump team is alleging.

Some Republicans, especially Louie Gohmert, are convinced Vice President Mike Pence could save the day, but the Journal questions how exactly the vice president can have “unilateral authority to set aside electors.”

They note that there were similar objections raised by Democrats, but add that one key difference is that in 2004, John Kerry conceded. And the editorial board asks, “Does Mr. Trump want to depart by making people pine for the statesmanship of John Kerry?”

They write that Republicans “should be embarrassed” and concerned about how Trump is not only hurting his own legacy, but “giving Democrats license to do the same in the future.”

