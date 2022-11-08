Trump Snubs Ron DeSantis in Mar-a-Lago Election Night Speech

Former President Donald Trump snubbed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a speech on election night Tuesday.

DeSantis cruised to victory over former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL). At a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump nicknamed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious.” On Tuesday, Trump warned DeSantis against launching a primary campaign against him were the former president to run for the White House in 2024.

“I don’t know that he’s running,” said Trump. “I think if he runs he could hurt himself very badly… I think he would be making a mistake.”

At an election night party at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump gave a shoutout to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who defeated Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) and Ohio GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance who, as of press time, is leading Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH):

In Ohio, J.D. Vance now leading 52-47. And we had an incredible rally last night in Ohio and you saw that in Florida, Marco Rubio, we had an unbelievable rally, but Marco the night before with the heaviest rain I’ve ever been involved with. I was up there, it was beautiful, this is the tropics, Florida. It was so beautiful, it was the most beautiful night and all of a sudden it turned deadly dark. And it was like you had massive pales of water that just fell on top of me. We went through the worst storm but we gutted it out. I had no teleprompters, we had 45,000 people out there. We had no teleprompter and I said, “I wonder what Biden would do right now. We gutted it out and it was amazing but Marco had a fantastic evening at 58-41. That’s really, that’s really tremendous. That’s as of this moment.

Referring to the Alabama Senate race, Trump said, “Katie Britt, I want to congratulate Katie Britt, we endorsed Katie.” Britt, a Republican, defeated Democrat Will Boyd.

