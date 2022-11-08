‘We Are Not Going to Have a Wave’: Chuck Todd Declares Red Wave Dead on Arrival

NBC News’ political director Chuck Todd declared on Tuesday after several Democrats in swing districts held onto their seats that there was no red wave in the 2022 midterms.

“Look, I think it’s safe to say we’re not gonna have a wave, okay?” Todd began.

“I mean, wave elections would have meant Republicans win New Mexico governor and Republicans pull these out. So we know we’re not going to have a wave. Now it’s going to be a race-by-race fight to see who controls the House of Representatives,” he continued, adding:

We did this path and a majority of Democrats are somehow going to stay in the game. We said they had to run the table. Well, they haven’t won anything yet, but they’re leading in all of these basically tipping point states. They are leading in that Omaha district, Nebraska, to North Carolina, 13. They’ve been hanging in there. This is a brand new seat. Virginia two is the one of these that they haven’t. And again, we think all the remaining vote is there. Nevada and California won’t have any numbers yet. Pennsylvania eight. Matt Cartwright, looks like he’s hanging in there just fine. Take it to Minnesota two Angie Craig, this is we’re in a wait a long time here. But again, she’s winning Colorado eight is a new seat

“I’m going to do this one for you, Savannah. You pointed out something else. Look what’s going on in Grand Junction in that third congressional district. Lauren Boebert is down. There’s still plenty of vote out there. But look at that with 71% reporting, this is not a Democratic district,” Todd said of Colorado’s third district represented by controversial Rep. Boebert.

“This is this is a Trump plus eight district here. So this would be among the bigger upsets of the night for the Democrats if they pull this off. But this to show you all the evidence is pointing that we are living in a polarized environment,” Todd added, concluding:

And this election so far, I think somebody was pointing it out. The blues are doing well in the blues and the reds are doing well in the red areas.

“Polarization, I think, is the fancy word for that. And there’s no question we’re seeing a lot of that tonight,” added Savannah Guthrie.

Watch the full clip above via NBC News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com