Biden Campaign Site Displays Creepy ‘Dark Brandon’ Meme

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign website features an eerie sight for those who encounter the site’s error page: a picture of Biden with blood-red glowing eyes.

Visitors to the site who encounter its 404 error page are greeted with the “Dark Brandon” meme and the caption, “You’re lost, Jack. Let’s get you back on the rails.”

“Dark Brandon” is an internet meme which started in 2022 in response to the “Dark MAGA” photo edits which showed former President Donald Trump behind dark, goth filters and with glowing eyes.

SPOTTED on the new Biden presidential campaign website’s 404 page: Dark Brandon. pic.twitter.com/NkIfv9xMVq — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 25, 2023

In addition to the meme appearing on Biden’s website, the campaign is also selling $32 t-shirts and a “Dark Brandon, dark roast” coffee mug in an effort to raise funds for Biden’s re-election.

Holy shit. Joe Biden is now selling official Dark Brandon merch for his 2024 campaign. https://t.co/zlHwlaNMtK pic.twitter.com/IyldrldRu1 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 25, 2023

The “Brandon” aspect of the “Dark Brandon” name is in reference to the “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan used by critics of Biden in recent years as an insult towards the president. The slogan originated in September 2021, when audience chants of “Fuck Joe Biden” at a NASCAR race were misheard by a reporter as “Let’s Go Brandon” in support of racing driver Brandon Brown.

Biden officially announced his 2024 reelection campaign on Tuesday in a video which attacked “MAGA extremists” and took aim at both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – the first and second most popular candidates in the 2024 Republican primary polls respectively. Biden’s video also confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris would remain his running mate.

